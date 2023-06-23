PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) recent quarterly performance of 3.77% is not showing the real picture

As on June 22, 2023, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.24% to $6.06. During the day, the stock rose to $6.2169 and sunk to $5.72 before settling in for the price of $5.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PDSB posted a 52-week range of $2.89-$13.65.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -116.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $30.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $192.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.97.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.40%, in contrast to 18.90% institutional ownership.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -76.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -116.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in the upcoming year.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76.

In the same vein, PDSB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PDS Biotechnology Corporation, PDSB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.75 million was better the volume of 0.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 26.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 161.28% that was higher than 97.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.