Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 14.87 million

As on June 22, 2023, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.98% to $26.14. During the day, the stock rose to $26.16 and sunk to $24.59 before settling in for the price of $24.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PINS posted a 52-week range of $16.77-$29.27.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 42.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -128.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $681.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $582.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.75.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3987 employees. It has generated 702,928 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -24,090. The stock had 4.20 Receivables turnover and 0.76 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +75.90, operating margin was -3.29 and Pretax Margin of -3.07.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Pinterest Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 91.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Executive Chairman, Co-F sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 25.00, making the entire transaction reach 2,500,490 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 12, Company’s Executive Chairman, Co-F sold 180,000 for 24.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,323,636. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.01) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -3.43 while generating a return on equity of -3.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -128.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.48% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pinterest Inc. (PINS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.37.

In the same vein, PINS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pinterest Inc. (PINS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Pinterest Inc., PINS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.48 million was lower the volume of 11.87 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 99.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.63% that was lower than 46.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.