Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) recent quarterly performance of 2.04% is not showing the real picture

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) flaunted slowness of -0.22% at $18.04, as the Stock market unbolted on June 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $18.07 and sunk to $18.04 before settling in for the price of $18.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XM posted a 52-week range of $9.32-$18.14.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 38.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $599.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.13.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5600 employees. It has generated 260,469 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -189,550. The stock had 2.81 Receivables turnover and 0.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.80, operating margin was -71.00 and Pretax Margin of -71.34.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Qualtrics International Inc. industry. Qualtrics International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.40%, in contrast to 78.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s insider sold 2,398 shares at the rate of 18.07, making the entire transaction reach 43,332 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 608,788. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 15,000 for 18.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 270,930. This particular insider is now the holder of 806,422 in total.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -72.77 while generating a return on equity of -51.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 293.74.

In the same vein, XM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.74, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Qualtrics International Inc., XM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.0 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 16.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.32% that was lower than 19.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.