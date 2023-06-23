QuantumScape Corporation (QS) recent quarterly performance of -9.85% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2023, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.11% to $6.77. During the day, the stock rose to $6.9574 and sunk to $6.67 before settling in for the price of $7.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $5.11-$13.86.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -736.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $440.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $292.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.75.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.40%, in contrast to 36.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s Director sold 9,101 shares at the rate of 8.01, making the entire transaction reach 72,904 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 185,717. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,820 for 7.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 554,814. This particular insider is now the holder of 703,608 in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -28.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -736.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49.

In the same vein, QS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.98, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Going through the that latest performance of [QuantumScape Corporation, QS]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.35 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.86% While, its Average True Range was 0.51.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 90.09% that was higher than 86.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.