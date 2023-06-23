Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) volume hits 25.57 million: A New Opening for Investors

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) flaunted slowness of -3.21% at $14.15, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $14.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIVN posted a 52-week range of $11.68-$40.86.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $930.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $801.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.80.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Rivian Automotive Inc. industry. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 69.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 08, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,625 shares at the rate of 13.71, making the entire transaction reach 49,699 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72,304. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 20,000 for 14.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 290,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 86,204 in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$1.59) by $0.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.80% and is forecasted to reach -3.40 in the upcoming year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.12.

In the same vein, RIVN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.08, a figure that is expected to reach -1.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 29.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.16% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.22% that was lower than 71.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.