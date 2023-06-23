SCWorx Corp. (WORX) recent quarterly performance of 12.08% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2023, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) had a quiet start as it plunged -16.45% to $0.36. During the day, the stock rose to $0.43 and sunk to $0.351 before settling in for the price of $0.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WORX posted a 52-week range of $0.20-$1.09.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 78.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 51.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3033, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4559.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.01, operating margin was -52.66 and Pretax Margin of -45.75.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. SCWorx Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.90%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -45.75 while generating a return on equity of -28.03.

SCWorx Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.50%.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SCWorx Corp. (WORX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.67.

In the same vein, WORX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13.

Technical Analysis of SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

Going through the that latest performance of [SCWorx Corp., WORX]. Its last 5-days volume of 40.76 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.77 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.1660.

Raw Stochastic average of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 370.69% that was higher than 154.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.