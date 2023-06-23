Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) last month performance of 41.13% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) open the trading on June 22, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 27.27% to $1.75. During the day, the stock rose to $1.88 and sunk to $1.37 before settling in for the price of $1.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SIFY posted a 52-week range of $1.05-$2.46.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $182.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $182.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $328.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3364, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5065.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3641 employees. It has generated 99,619 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,637. The stock had 2.27 Receivables turnover and 0.64 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.49, operating margin was +10.14 and Pretax Margin of +6.84.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. Sify Technologies Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.10%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.65 while generating a return on equity of 9.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sify Technologies Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.67, and its Beta score is 1.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.86.

In the same vein, SIFY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.04, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

[Sify Technologies Limited, SIFY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.77% While, its Average True Range was 0.1366.

Raw Stochastic average of Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.71% that was higher than 73.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.