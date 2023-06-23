SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is predicted to post EPS of -0.12 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2023, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) set off with pace as it heaved 8.22% to $4.08. During the day, the stock rose to $4.44 and sunk to $3.69 before settling in for the price of $3.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOUN posted a 52-week range of $0.93-$4.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -80.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $205.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $894.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.48.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 430 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.16, operating margin was -338.61 and Pretax Margin of -361.35.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 11.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 21, this organization’s CEO sold 32,522 shares at the rate of 3.66, making the entire transaction reach 119,060 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 850,379. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 21, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 16,188 for 3.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,263. This particular insider is now the holder of 448,812 in total.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -370.63 while generating a return on equity of -236.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -80.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.71.

In the same vein, SOUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Going through the that latest performance of [SoundHound AI Inc., SOUN]. Its last 5-days volume of 27.67 million indicated improvement to the volume of 13.35 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 109.20% that was lower than 169.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.