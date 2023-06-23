Synchrony Financial (SYF) 14-day ATR is 0.81: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) flaunted slowness of -0.40% at $32.68, as the Stock market unbolted on June 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $32.76 and sunk to $32.14 before settling in for the price of $32.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYF posted a 52-week range of $26.59-$40.88.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 0.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $434.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $425.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.60.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 18500 employees. It has generated 713,243 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.62, operating margin was +33.91 and Pretax Margin of +30.03.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Synchrony Financial industry. Synchrony Financial’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 100.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s insider sold 11,071 shares at the rate of 36.25, making the entire transaction reach 401,324 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 71,664. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s official sold 4,490 for 36.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 162,358. This particular insider is now the holder of 74,443 in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.46) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +22.86 while generating a return on equity of 22.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Synchrony Financial (SYF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.75, and its Beta score is 1.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.10.

In the same vein, SYF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.68, a figure that is expected to reach 1.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Synchrony Financial, SYF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.03 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.76% that was lower than 36.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.