T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.36

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) started the day on June 22, 2023, with a price increase of 2.35% at $0.07. During the day, the stock rose to $0.0888 and sunk to $0.07 before settling in for the price of $0.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTOO posted a 52-week range of $0.05-$15.00.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 36.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2242, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5665.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 158 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.07, operating margin was -242.30 and Pretax Margin of -277.98.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 6.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 28, this organization’s General Counsel sold 239 shares at the rate of 0.48, making the entire transaction reach 115 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,612. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 2,898 for 0.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,710. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,329 in total.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$1.2) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -277.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in the upcoming year.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.11.

In the same vein, TTOO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.72, a figure that is expected to reach -0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO), its last 5-days Average volume was 72.02 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 13.56 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.0216.

Raw Stochastic average of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 218.26% that was higher than 173.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.