Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) went up 1.47% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) started the day on June 22, 2023, with a price increase of 1.47% at $103.13. During the day, the stock rose to $103.425 and sunk to $101.33 before settling in for the price of $101.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSM posted a 52-week range of $59.43-$110.69.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 18.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.19 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.86 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $491.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $92.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $83.72.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 52045 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +58.17, operating margin was +49.54 and Pretax Margin of +50.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.2) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +44.90 while generating a return on equity of 39.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.40% and is forecasted to reach 6.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.80. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.07, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.61.

In the same vein, TSM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.42, a figure that is expected to reach 1.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.13 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 12.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.53% While, its Average True Range was 2.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.02% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.85% that was lower than 34.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.