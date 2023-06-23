Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.37 million

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) flaunted slowness of -0.26% at $7.66, as the Stock market unbolted on June 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $7.755 and sunk to $7.60 before settling in for the price of $7.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $3.14-$9.29.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.56 billion, simultaneously with a float of $883.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.85.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5805 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.09, operating margin was +11.35 and Pretax Margin of +15.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +12.98 while generating a return on equity of 7.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.91% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.65, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.20.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TME]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.89 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 16.97% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.34% that was lower than 52.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.