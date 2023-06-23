Search
Steve Mayer
The key reasons why D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -88.06% away from 52-week high?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) started the day on June 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.82% at $1.58. During the day, the stock rose to $1.65 and sunk to $1.47 before settling in for the price of $1.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QBTS posted a 52-week range of $0.40-$13.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $80.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $213.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0380, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.3308.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 215 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.25, operating margin was -828.91 and Pretax Margin of -718.37.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.20%, in contrast to 62.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director sold 29,021 shares at the rate of 1.86, making the entire transaction reach 53,892 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,353. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s official sold 15,000 for 2.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,850. This particular insider is now the holder of 332,800 in total.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -718.37 while generating a return on equity of -38.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in the upcoming year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 30.53.

In the same vein, QBTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.01 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.52 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.3222.

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 149.71% that was lower than 197.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

