The key reasons why Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is -4.59% away from 52-week high?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) established initial surge of 2.13% at $31.12, as the Stock market unbolted on June 21, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $31.22 and sunk to $31.03 before settling in for the price of $30.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMC posted a 52-week range of $21.43-$32.62.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.68 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.66 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.20.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 204035 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.70, operating margin was +4.96 and Pretax Margin of +4.85.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Honda Motor Co. Ltd. industry. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 5.50% institutional ownership.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +4.11 while generating a return on equity of 6.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.30%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.66, and its Beta score is 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48.

In the same vein, HMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.92.

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Honda Motor Co. Ltd., HMC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.08% that was higher than 20.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.