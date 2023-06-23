The key reasons why Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is -88.79% away from 52-week high?

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) flaunted slowness of -1.58% at $0.10, as the Stock market unbolted on June 22, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1075 and sunk to $0.0937 before settling in for the price of $0.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDEX posted a 52-week range of $0.02-$0.89.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $561.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $533.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $96.98 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.0542, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.1787.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Ideanomics Inc. industry. Ideanomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 4.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 21, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 400,000 shares at the rate of 0.25, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,889,125.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.10%.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.96.

In the same vein, IDEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Ideanomics Inc., IDEX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 60.29 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.42% While, its Average True Range was 0.0180.

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 209.55% that was higher than 178.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.