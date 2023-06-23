The Western Union Company (WU) EPS is poised to hit 0.39 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) started the day on June 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.87% at $11.41. During the day, the stock rose to $11.50 and sunk to $11.285 before settling in for the price of $11.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WU posted a 52-week range of $10.07-$17.42.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -4.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $374.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $370.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.96.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8900 workers. It has generated 502,236 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.13, operating margin was +20.19 and Pretax Margin of +22.56.

The Western Union Company (WU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The Western Union Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 103.76% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07, this organization’s Non-Executive Chairman bought 7,745 shares at the rate of 12.84, making the entire transaction reach 99,463 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 167,337.

The Western Union Company (WU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +20.37 while generating a return on equity of 218.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Western Union Company (WU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.70, and its Beta score is 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 231.30.

In the same vein, WU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.19 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Raw Stochastic average of The Western Union Company (WU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.61% that was lower than 30.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.