United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) EPS growth this year is -10.50%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

As on June 22, 2023, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) started slowly as it slid -1.30% to $171.38. During the day, the stock rose to $173.50 and sunk to $170.96 before settling in for the price of $173.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPS posted a 52-week range of $154.87-$209.39.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 8.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -10.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $862.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $720.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $147.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $176.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $178.27.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 536000 workers. It has generated 186,631 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,545. The stock had 7.77 Receivables turnover and 1.42 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.07, operating margin was +12.96 and Pretax Margin of +14.82.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21, this organization’s CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off sold 14,617 shares at the rate of 178.16, making the entire transaction reach 2,604,143 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s Chief Legal & Compliance Off sold 20,724 for 182.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,777,235. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.21) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +11.54 while generating a return on equity of 67.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -10.50% and is forecasted to reach 11.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.08% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.17. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.85, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 74.78.

In the same vein, UPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.37, a figure that is expected to reach 2.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [United Parcel Service Inc., UPS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.97 million was better the volume of 3.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.21% While, its Average True Range was 3.15.

Raw Stochastic average of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.50% that was lower than 26.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.