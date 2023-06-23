Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is predicted to post EPS of 1.17 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) started the day on June 22, 2023, with a price increase of 0.06% at $35.85. During the day, the stock rose to $35.925 and sunk to $35.57 before settling in for the price of $35.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VZ posted a 52-week range of $33.72-$52.18.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -4.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.21 billion, simultaneously with a float of $4.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $150.63 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.31.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 117100 employees. It has generated 1,168,531 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 181,520. The stock had 5.50 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.29, operating margin was +22.27 and Pretax Margin of +20.66.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Verizon Communications Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 63.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s EVP&Pres-Global Networks&Tech sold 7,585 shares at the rate of 36.30, making the entire transaction reach 275,336 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,582. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 10, Company’s EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services sold 3,340 for 39.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 130,961. This particular insider is now the holder of 73,015 in total.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.2) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +15.53 while generating a return on equity of 24.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -4.90% and is forecasted to reach 4.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.99, and its Beta score is 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 72.52.

In the same vein, VZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.13, a figure that is expected to reach 1.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 20.45 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 20.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.82% that was higher than 19.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.