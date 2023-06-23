Search
Shaun Noe
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) latest performance of -0.06% is not what was on cards

Company News

As on June 22, 2023, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) started slowly as it slid -0.06% to $31.12. During the day, the stock rose to $31.25 and sunk to $30.715 before settling in for the price of $31.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VICI posted a 52-week range of $28.50-$35.69.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 69.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $993.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $31.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.45.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 23 employees. It has generated 113,073,783 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 48,592,826. The stock had 192.39 Receivables turnover and 0.09 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +99.01, operating margin was +61.90 and Pretax Margin of +43.80.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry. VICI Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.42%, in contrast to 98.60% institutional ownership.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +42.97 while generating a return on equity of 6.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 48.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.90, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 112.38.

In the same vein, VICI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.42, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [VICI Properties Inc., VICI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.28 million was lower the volume of 5.59 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.72% that was lower than 19.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

