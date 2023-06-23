Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) last month performance of 0.34% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 22, 2023, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.38% to $26.34. During the day, the stock rose to $26.62 and sunk to $26.10 before settling in for the price of $26.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMG posted a 52-week range of $21.57-$38.76.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $515.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.89.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6200 employees. It has generated 954,677 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 87,742. The stock had 6.49 Receivables turnover and 0.79 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.24, operating margin was +12.57 and Pretax Margin of +12.50.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Entertainment industry. Warner Music Group Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 89.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 24, this organization’s Director sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 32.14, making the entire transaction reach 964,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 349,341. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 21, Company’s Director sold 20,000 for 32.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 640,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 379,341 in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +9.19 while generating a return on equity of 594.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.76.

In the same vein, WMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Warner Music Group Corp., WMG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.59 million was inferior to the volume of 1.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.19% that was lower than 33.85% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.