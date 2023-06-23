Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) volume hits 1.39 million: A New Opening for Investors

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) started the day on June 22, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.19% at $25.80. During the day, the stock rose to $26.26 and sunk to $25.76 before settling in for the price of $26.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZWS posted a 52-week range of $19.29-$32.86.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -7.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $176.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $173.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.03.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2700 employees. It has generated 474,741 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 21,111. The stock had 6.17 Receivables turnover and 0.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.66, operating margin was +9.56 and Pretax Margin of +6.54.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 78.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s Group Ex., President-Zurn sold 1,442 shares at the rate of 23.17, making the entire transaction reach 33,411 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 82,640. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development sold 970 for 23.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,475. This particular insider is now the holder of 119,778 in total.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.45 while generating a return on equity of 6.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $72.07, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.05.

In the same vein, ZWS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.36, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.38 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.48 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.74% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 80.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.12% that was lower than 32.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.