Dropbox Inc. (DBX) PE Ratio stood at $14.38: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on June 22, 2023, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.64% to $26.43. During the day, the stock rose to $26.49 and sunk to $25.62 before settling in for the price of $25.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBX posted a 52-week range of $18.71-$26.28.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 76.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $347.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $266.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.03.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3118 employees. It has generated 745,638 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 177,421. The stock had 40.79 Receivables turnover and 0.74 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +80.89, operating margin was +15.33 and Pretax Margin of +8.29.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Dropbox Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.90%, in contrast to 82.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 14, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 515,226 shares at the rate of 25.04, making the entire transaction reach 12,902,289 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,266,666. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,369 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 59,225. This particular insider is now the holder of 631,453 in total.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +23.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 76.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dropbox Inc. (DBX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.38, and its Beta score is 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.94.

In the same vein, DBX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Dropbox Inc., DBX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 14.16 million was better the volume of 3.8 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.06% that was lower than 33.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.