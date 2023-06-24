No matter how cynical the overall market is The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) performance over the last week is recorded 14.54%

As on June 22, 2023, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.63% to $0.52. During the day, the stock rose to $0.57 and sunk to $0.48 before settling in for the price of $0.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BODY posted a 52-week range of $0.41-$1.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $309.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $137.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4609, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7082.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 737 employees. It has generated 939,212 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -263,490. The stock had 662.07 Receivables turnover and 1.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.38, operating margin was -24.13 and Pretax Margin of -28.50.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. The Beachbody Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.20%, in contrast to 36.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 02, this organization’s insider bought 114,811 shares at the rate of 0.70, making the entire transaction reach 80,483 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,199,946. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s CO-FOUNDER AND VICE CHAIRMAN bought 50,000 for 0.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,065. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,826,629 in total.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -28.05 while generating a return on equity of -65.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Beachbody Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, BODY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Beachbody Company Inc., BODY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.67 million was better the volume of 0.48 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.78% While, its Average True Range was 0.0532.

Raw Stochastic average of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 108.29% that was higher than 91.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.