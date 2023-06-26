-0.56% percent quarterly performance for Dow Inc. (DOW) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 23, 2023, Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) opened at $50.73, lower -0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.50 and dropped to $50.26 before settling in for the closing price of $51.39. Price fluctuations for DOW have ranged from $42.91 to $60.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 5.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.10% at the time writing. With a float of $702.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $708.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 37800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.81, operating margin of +9.37, and the pretax margin is +10.70.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Dow Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 65.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 21,668. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400 shares at a rate of $54.17, taking the stock ownership to the 2,025 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s Director bought 450 for $48.09, making the entire transaction worth $21,640. This insider now owns 1,625 shares in total.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +8.01 while generating a return on equity of 23.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.06% during the next five years compared to 39.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Dow Inc. (DOW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.94 million, its volume of 5.33 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Dow Inc.’s (DOW) raw stochastic average was set at 24.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.82 in the near term. At $52.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.34.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Key Stats

There are currently 707,315K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,902 M according to its annual income of 4,582 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,851 M and its income totaled -93,000 K.