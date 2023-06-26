$1.03M in average volume shows that Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is heading in the right direction

June 23, 2023, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) trading session started at the price of $31.60, that was -0.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.019 and dropped to $31.075 before settling in for the closing price of $31.39. A 52-week range for FLYW has been $16.86 – $32.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.10%. With a float of $101.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.83, operating margin of -10.10, and the pretax margin is -12.91.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Flywire Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Flywire Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 7,552,737. In this transaction Director of this company sold 242,386 shares at a rate of $31.16, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 11,457 for $31.26, making the entire transaction worth $358,199. This insider now owns 1,116,823 shares in total.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -13.60 while generating a return on equity of -8.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flywire Corporation (FLYW)

Looking closely at Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW), its last 5-days average volume was 2.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Flywire Corporation’s (FLYW) raw stochastic average was set at 85.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.68. However, in the short run, Flywire Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.83. Second resistance stands at $32.40. The third major resistance level sits at $32.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.94.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Key Stats

There are 110,757K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.53 billion. As of now, sales total 289,380 K while income totals -39,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 94,360 K while its last quarter net income were -3,680 K.