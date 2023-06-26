Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

10.03% volatility in NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Markets

June 23, 2023, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) trading session started at the price of $5.74, that was -8.25% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.08 and dropped to $5.56 before settling in for the closing price of $6.18. A 52-week range for NAAS has been $2.75 – $12.78.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -37.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -105.10%. With a float of $58.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 311 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.64, operating margin of -2658.87, and the pretax margin is -6063.21.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6073.83 while generating a return on equity of -3,406.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.57% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 74.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.06

Technical Analysis of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, NaaS Technology Inc.’s (NAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.98 in the near term. At $6.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.94.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Key Stats

There are 11,850K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.20 billion. As of now, sales total 13,460 K while income totals -817,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,270 K while its last quarter net income were -15,970 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) last year’s performance of 74.41% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Steve Mayer -
June 23, 2023, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) trading session started at the price of $92.32, that was -0.86% drop from the session before....
Read more

EZCORP Inc. (EZPW) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 886,230 K

Steve Mayer -
On June 23, 2023, EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) opened at $8.57, higher 0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) is expecting 16.97% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) stock priced at $6.55, down -3.03% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.