10.03% volatility in NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 23, 2023, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) trading session started at the price of $5.74, that was -8.25% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.08 and dropped to $5.56 before settling in for the closing price of $6.18. A 52-week range for NAAS has been $2.75 – $12.78.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -37.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -105.10%. With a float of $58.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $219.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 311 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.64, operating margin of -2658.87, and the pretax margin is -6063.21.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6073.83 while generating a return on equity of -3,406.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -105.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.57% during the next five years compared to 24.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 74.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.06

Technical Analysis of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS)

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, NaaS Technology Inc.’s (NAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.98 in the near term. At $6.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.94.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Key Stats

There are 11,850K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.20 billion. As of now, sales total 13,460 K while income totals -817,340 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,270 K while its last quarter net income were -15,970 K.