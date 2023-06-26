11.21% volatility in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) stock priced at $1.52, N/A 0.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.53 and dropped to $1.45 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. DFLI’s price has ranged from $1.38 to $28.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.90%. With a float of $9.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 171 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.83, operating margin of -39.42, and the pretax margin is -46.70.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is 62.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -45.88 while generating a return on equity of -288.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

The latest stats from [Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp., DFLI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.65 million was superior to 0.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s (DFLI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 277.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 161.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.4954, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.1393. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4133. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3767.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 71.10 million, the company has a total of 45,795K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 86,250 K while annual income is -39,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,790 K while its latest quarter income was 4,890 K.