$174.74K in average volume shows that Cricut Inc. (CRCT) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) stock priced at $16.71, down -7.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.8635 and dropped to $14.25 before settling in for the closing price of $16.98. CRCT’s price has ranged from $5.70 to $17.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -57.00%. With a float of $49.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 775 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.48, operating margin of +9.02, and the pretax margin is +9.25.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Cricut Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 49.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 134,230. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $8.95, taking the stock ownership to the 622,904 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel & Sec. sold 5,000 for $7.96, making the entire transaction worth $39,778. This insider now owns 575,491 shares in total.

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cricut Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cricut Inc. (CRCT)

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Cricut Inc.’s (CRCT) raw stochastic average was set at 80.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.99 in the near term. At $18.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.01. The third support level lies at $11.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.39 billion, the company has a total of 219,224K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 886,300 K while annual income is 60,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 181,230 K while its latest quarter income was 9,100 K.