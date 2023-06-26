Search
Sana Meer
$178.80K in average volume shows that SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

June 23, 2023, SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) trading session started at the price of $2.75, that was -7.94% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.76 and dropped to $2.46 before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. A 52-week range for SKYX has been $1.35 – $7.78.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -422.30%. With a float of $44.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 29 workers is very important to gauge.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SKYX Platforms Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of SKYX Platforms Corp. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -422.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6542.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28

Technical Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

The latest stats from [SKYX Platforms Corp., SKYX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.75 million was superior to 0.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (SKYX) raw stochastic average was set at 5.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.89. The third major resistance level sits at $3.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.29. The third support level lies at $2.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Key Stats

There are 87,155K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 229.50 million. As of now, sales total 30 K while income totals -27,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 10 K while its last quarter net income were -7,970 K.

