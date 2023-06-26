$293.83K in average volume shows that Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is heading in the right direction

On June 23, 2023, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) opened at $0.9715, higher 6.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.1488 and dropped to $0.95 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Price fluctuations for ONDS have ranged from $0.78 to $6.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 50.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -294.50% at the time writing. With a float of $35.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 116 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -176.14, operating margin of -2275.17, and the pretax margin is -3445.35.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ondas Holdings Inc. is 18.10%, while institutional ownership is 24.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 96,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $1.28, taking the stock ownership to the 252,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Director sold 72,804 for $1.67, making the entire transaction worth $121,801. This insider now owns 326,052 shares in total.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -3445.35 while generating a return on equity of -85.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -294.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.34 million, its volume of 1.01 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ondas Holdings Inc.’s (ONDS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9574, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1055. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1225 in the near term. At $1.2351, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3213. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9237, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8375. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7249.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Key Stats

There are currently 51,081K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 51.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,130 K according to its annual income of -73,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,600 K and its income totaled -14,460 K.