3.81% percent quarterly performance for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.11, soaring 6.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.11 and dropped to $13.92 before settling in for the closing price of $14.04. Within the past 52 weeks, ASAI’s price has moved between $10.44 and $20.98.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -24.40%. With a float of $22.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.75, operating margin of +5.28, and the pretax margin is +2.37.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.24 while generating a return on equity of 36.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84 and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)

Looking closely at Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s (ASAI) raw stochastic average was set at 49.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.40. However, in the short run, Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.43. Second resistance stands at $15.87. The third major resistance level sits at $16.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.05.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.06 billion based on 270,051K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,561 M and income totals 236,310 K. The company made 2,906 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 13,860 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) with a beta value of 1.79 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
June 23, 2023, Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) trading session started at the price of $9.20, that was -1.52% drop from the session before....
Read more

Now that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.'s volume has hit 1.03 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
On June 23, 2023, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) opened at $32.97, lower -3.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

A look at V.F. Corporation's (VFC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) stock priced at $18.54, down -3.75% from the previous day...
Read more

