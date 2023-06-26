4.00% volatility in Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) stock priced at $10.31, down -6.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.32 and dropped to $9.64 before settling in for the closing price of $10.38. RNGR’s price has ranged from $8.50 to $12.51 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 31.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.80%. With a float of $22.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.89, operating margin of +5.14, and the pretax margin is +2.63.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Ranger Energy Services Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 76.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 8,403. In this transaction SVP – Well Services of this company sold 700 shares at a rate of $12.00, taking the stock ownership to the 74,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s SVP – Well Services sold 9,735 for $12.01, making the entire transaction worth $116,928. This insider now owns 74,890 shares in total.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.25 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.48 while generating a return on equity of 5.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR)

The latest stats from [Ranger Energy Services Inc., RNGR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.66 million was superior to 96286.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Ranger Energy Services Inc.’s (RNGR) raw stochastic average was set at 14.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.58. The third major resistance level sits at $10.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.81.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 245.31 million, the company has a total of 24,879K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 608,500 K while annual income is 15,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 157,500 K while its latest quarter income was 6,200 K.