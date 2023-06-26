4.43% volatility in Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) last month: This is a red flag warning

On June 23, 2023, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) opened at $148.00, higher 1.51% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $153.4599 and dropped to $147.23 before settling in for the closing price of $147.87. Price fluctuations for CELH have ranged from $56.59 to $150.35 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 78.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 150.60% at the time writing. With a float of $40.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.67 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 378 workers is very important to gauge.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Celsius Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 56.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 50,000,041. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 350,976 shares at a rate of $142.46, taking the stock ownership to the 7,980,323 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s Director sold 2,200 for $134.51, making the entire transaction worth $295,922. This insider now owns 17,605 shares in total.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.2. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 145.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

The latest stats from [Celsius Holdings Inc., CELH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.41 million was superior to 1.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.10.

During the past 100 days, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s (CELH) raw stochastic average was set at 95.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $153.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $156.49. The third major resistance level sits at $159.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $140.84.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Key Stats

There are currently 76,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 653,600 K according to its annual income of -187,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 259,940 K and its income totaled 41,230 K.