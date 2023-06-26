5.95% percent quarterly performance for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is not indicative of the underlying story

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $165.96, down -4.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $166.745 and dropped to $161.90 before settling in for the closing price of $169.91. Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has traded in a range of $113.86-$300.29.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 34.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.10%. With a float of $143.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8813 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.06, operating margin of -3.34, and the pretax margin is -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Atlassian Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 1,392,876. In this transaction Co-CEO, Co-Founder of this company sold 8,241 shares at a rate of $169.02, taking the stock ownership to the 49,446 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,241 for $169.02, making the entire transaction worth $1,392,875. This insider now owns 49,446 shares in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atlassian Corporation’s (TEAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.25 million, its volume of 1.72 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.52.

During the past 100 days, Atlassian Corporation’s (TEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 53.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $159.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $165.47 in the near term. At $168.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $170.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $160.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.84. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $155.78.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.36 billion has total of 257,007K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,803 M in contrast with the sum of -614,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 915,450 K and last quarter income was -209,040 K.