-66.28% percent quarterly performance for Genius Group Limited (GNS) is not indicative of the underlying story

June 23, 2023, Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) trading session started at the price of $0.69, that was 3.73% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.73 and dropped to $0.67 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. A 52-week range for GNS has been $0.30 – $11.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -810.50%. With a float of $20.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.64 million.

The firm has a total of 573 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.99, operating margin of -74.84, and the pretax margin is -309.53.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genius Group Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Genius Group Limited is 51.19%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -302.55 while generating a return on equity of -753.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -810.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genius Group Limited (GNS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90 and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genius Group Limited, GNS], we can find that recorded value of 1.39 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Genius Group Limited’s (GNS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 164.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9642, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8319. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7369. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7623. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7958. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6780, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6445. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6191.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) Key Stats

There are 27,705K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.25 million. As of now, sales total 18,190 K while income totals -55,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,780 K while its last quarter net income were -48,960 K.