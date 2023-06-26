Search
Steve Mayer
7.98% volatility in Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) stock priced at $2.45, down -4.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.475 and dropped to $2.27 before settling in for the closing price of $2.47. EYEN’s price has ranged from $1.50 to $5.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -71.50%. With a float of $27.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.41 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 41 workers is very important to gauge.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Eyenovia Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 8.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 5,580. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $2.79, taking the stock ownership to the 8,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $2.49, making the entire transaction worth $7,470. This insider now owns 77,544 shares in total.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -148.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Eyenovia Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)

The latest stats from [Eyenovia Inc., EYEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.09 million was superior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Eyenovia Inc.’s (EYEN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.58. The third major resistance level sits at $2.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.06.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 91.53 million, the company has a total of 38,003K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -28,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,740 K.

