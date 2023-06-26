75.58% percent quarterly performance for NextNav Inc. (NN) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 23, 2023, NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) opened at $2.82, higher 4.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.09 and dropped to $2.78 before settling in for the closing price of $2.88. Price fluctuations for NN have ranged from $1.59 to $3.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 76.10% at the time writing. With a float of $56.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.41 million.

The firm has a total of 106 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -294.22, operating margin of -1669.28, and the pretax margin is -1022.52.

NextNav Inc. (NN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NextNav Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 347. In this transaction VP-Corporate Controller of this company sold 120 shares at a rate of $2.89, taking the stock ownership to the 38,333 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s VP-Corporate Controller sold 6,744 for $2.25, making the entire transaction worth $15,174. This insider now owns 38,453 shares in total.

NextNav Inc. (NN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1021.80 while generating a return on equity of -40.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NextNav Inc. (NN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 86.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextNav Inc. (NN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NextNav Inc., NN], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, NextNav Inc.’s (NN) raw stochastic average was set at 70.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.27. The third major resistance level sits at $3.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.53.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) Key Stats

There are currently 107,718K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 311.75 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,930 K according to its annual income of -40,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 830 K and its income totaled -16,350 K.