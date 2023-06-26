Search
Shaun Noe
-8.25% percent quarterly performance for RPC Inc. (RES) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

June 23, 2023, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) trading session started at the price of $6.93, that was -0.28% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.10 and dropped to $6.86 before settling in for the closing price of $7.03. A 52-week range for RES has been $5.70 – $11.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 0.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.60%. With a float of $78.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $213.65 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2732 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

RPC Inc. (RES) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward RPC Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of RPC Inc. is 41.10%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 561,757. In this transaction Director of this company sold 53,751 shares at a rate of $10.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Director sold 53,751 for $10.45, making the entire transaction worth $561,757. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

RPC Inc. (RES) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.37) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RPC Inc. (RES) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RPC Inc. (RES)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.44 million, its volume of 3.25 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, RPC Inc.’s (RES) raw stochastic average was set at 12.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.12 in the near term. At $7.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.64.

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Key Stats

There are 216,370K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.54 billion. As of now, sales total 1,602 M while income totals 218,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 476,670 K while its last quarter net income were 71,520 K.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) plunged -7.93 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Steve Mayer -
June 23, 2023, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) trading session started at the price of $119.96, that was -7.93% drop from the session before....
Read more

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 30.58 million

Shaun Noe -
On June 23, 2023, Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) opened at $0.5548, higher 5.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Last month’s performance of -1.46% for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) stock priced at $42.08, down -0.12% from the previous...
Read more

