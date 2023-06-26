89bio Inc. (ETNB) with a beta value of 0.76 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.73, plunging -4.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.895 and dropped to $18.93 before settling in for the closing price of $20.07. Within the past 52 weeks, ETNB’s price has moved between $2.97 and $22.93.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.60%. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.17 million.

The firm has a total of 45 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05, was worth 300,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 286,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 6,250 for $17.91, making the entire transaction worth $111,938. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.52) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

89bio Inc. (ETNB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 20.60 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [89bio Inc., ETNB], we can find that recorded value of 3.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 68.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.27. The third major resistance level sits at $20.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.76.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.32 billion based on 72,868K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -102,030 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -28,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.