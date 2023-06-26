$905.66K in average volume shows that Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is heading in the right direction

On June 23, 2023, Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) opened at $15.12, lower -4.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.76 and dropped to $14.585 before settling in for the closing price of $15.45. Price fluctuations for CUTR have ranged from $13.21 to $54.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -80.00% at the time writing. With a float of $19.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.78 million.

The firm has a total of 540 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.13, operating margin of -15.13, and the pretax margin is -31.97.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cutera Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 131.11%.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by -$0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -32.62 while generating a return on equity of -397.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -30.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cutera Inc. (CUTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cutera Inc., CUTR], we can find that recorded value of 1.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, Cutera Inc.’s (CUTR) raw stochastic average was set at 6.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.20. The third major resistance level sits at $16.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.12.

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) Key Stats

There are currently 19,835K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 299.96 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 252,400 K according to its annual income of -82,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,990 K and its income totaled -25,020 K.