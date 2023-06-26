Search
Steve Mayer
A look at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.63, plunging -3.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6426 and dropped to $0.5715 before settling in for the closing price of $0.63. Within the past 52 weeks, ADN’s price has moved between $0.60 and $4.26.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -222.00%. With a float of $37.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 175 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -63.81, operating margin of -642.27, and the pretax margin is -973.68.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Renewable industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is 13.80%, while institutional ownership is 24.70%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -948.54 while generating a return on equity of -76.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -222.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Trading Performance Indicators

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.81 million, its volume of 0.9 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (ADN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7908, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7069. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6438 in the near term. At $0.6787, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7149. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5727, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5365. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5016.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.41 million based on 52,262K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,840 K and income totals -74,340 K. The company made 980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.

