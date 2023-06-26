A look at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s (AHT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) stock priced at $3.56, down -2.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.7699 and dropped to $3.48 before settling in for the closing price of $3.61. AHT’s price has ranged from $2.61 to $12.09 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -2.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.90%. With a float of $33.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 102 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.94, operating margin of +6.99, and the pretax margin is -10.86.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 44.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27, was worth 132. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company sold 30 shares at a rate of $4.39, taking the stock ownership to the 24,895 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 27, when Company’s Director sold 110 for $7.69, making the entire transaction worth $846. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.88 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -11.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 49.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.63, a number that is poised to hit -1.08 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT)

Looking closely at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.74 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s (AHT) raw stochastic average was set at 18.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.41. However, in the short run, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.71. Second resistance stands at $3.88. The third major resistance level sits at $4.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.13.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 119.70 million, the company has a total of 34,478K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,241 M while annual income is -139,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 328,890 K while its latest quarter income was -60,920 K.