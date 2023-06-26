A look at Escalade Incorporated’s (ESCA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 23, 2023, Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) opened at $14.75, lower -6.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.00 and dropped to $13.64 before settling in for the closing price of $14.75. Price fluctuations for ESCA have ranged from $9.25 to $15.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -25.30% at the time writing. With a float of $8.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.65 million.

The firm has a total of 584 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.65, operating margin of +8.39, and the pretax margin is +7.21.

Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Escalade Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 17,990. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 1,799 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 2 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $20. This insider now owns 31,799 shares in total.

Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.73 while generating a return on equity of 11.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 11.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Escalade Incorporated (ESCA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.76

Technical Analysis of Escalade Incorporated (ESCA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Escalade Incorporated, ESCA], we can find that recorded value of 0.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 26371.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Escalade Incorporated’s (ESCA) raw stochastic average was set at 53.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.51. The third major resistance level sits at $16.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.93.

Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) Key Stats

There are currently 13,732K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 180.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 313,760 K according to its annual income of 17,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 56,930 K and its income totaled -950 K.