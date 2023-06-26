Search
Sana Meer
A look at Immuneering Corporation’s (IMRX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.07, plunging -8.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.525 and dropped to $9.86 before settling in for the closing price of $11.29. Within the past 52 weeks, IMRX’s price has moved between $3.70 and $16.17.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.30%. With a float of $21.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.44 million.

The firm has a total of 68 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -201.28, operating margin of -16325.77, and the pretax margin is -15937.29.

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Immuneering Corporation is 27.61%, while institutional ownership is 45.90%.

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.56) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -15937.29 while generating a return on equity of -38.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 17.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2971.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immuneering Corporation (IMRX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Immuneering Corporation, IMRX], we can find that recorded value of 0.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 82474.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Immuneering Corporation’s (IMRX) raw stochastic average was set at 62.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.22. The third major resistance level sits at $12.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.89. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.92.

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ: IMRX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 297.19 million based on 29,249K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 320 K and income totals -50,510 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.

