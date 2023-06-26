Search
Shaun Noe
A look at InMode Ltd.’s (INMD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $36.00, plunging -1.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.58 and dropped to $35.69 before settling in for the closing price of $36.53. Within the past 52 weeks, INMD’s price has moved between $21.81 and $41.84.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 53.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.40%. With a float of $69.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 480 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of InMode Ltd. is 13.63%, while institutional ownership is 58.90%.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.47) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.50% during the next five years compared to 70.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Trading Performance Indicators

InMode Ltd. (INMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of InMode Ltd. (INMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.52 million, its volume of 3.48 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, InMode Ltd.’s (INMD) raw stochastic average was set at 53.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.47 in the near term. At $36.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.69.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.97 billion based on 83,071K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 454,270 K and income totals 161,520 K. The company made 106,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.

