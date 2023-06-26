A major move is in the offing as Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) market cap hits 2.07 billion

On June 23, 2023, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) opened at $9.57, higher 2.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.9989 and dropped to $9.57 before settling in for the closing price of $9.68. Price fluctuations for ARCO have ranged from $6.23 to $9.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 1.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 208.40% at the time writing. With a float of $122.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.59 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 93647 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.60, operating margin of +7.30, and the pretax margin is +6.26.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Restaurants industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 42.50%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +3.88 while generating a return on equity of 51.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 111.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 208.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.56% during the next five years compared to 2.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.92 million, its volume of 2.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s (ARCO) raw stochastic average was set at 98.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.11 in the near term. At $10.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.25.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Key Stats

There are currently 210,595K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,619 M according to its annual income of 140,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 990,790 K and its income totaled 37,410 K.