A major move is in the offing as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) market cap hits 133.91 billion

June 23, 2023, Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) trading session started at the price of $199.13, that was -0.28% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $200.66 and dropped to $198.645 before settling in for the closing price of $200.65. A 52-week range for HON has been $166.63 – $220.96.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -2.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.10%. With a float of $664.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $667.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 97000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.40, operating margin of +20.40, and the pretax margin is +17.99.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Honeywell International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Honeywell International Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 1,283,490. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 6,500 shares at a rate of $197.46, taking the stock ownership to the 8,622 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s President and CEO, SPS sold 5,420 for $214.17, making the entire transaction worth $1,160,798. This insider now owns 7,343 shares in total.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.93) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +14.01 while generating a return on equity of 28.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.80% during the next five years compared to 4.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 148.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.70, a number that is poised to hit 2.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Looking closely at Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON), its last 5-days average volume was 2.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.37.

During the past 100 days, Honeywell International Inc.’s (HON) raw stochastic average was set at 65.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $197.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $197.70. However, in the short run, Honeywell International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $200.95. Second resistance stands at $201.81. The third major resistance level sits at $202.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $198.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $197.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $196.92.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) Key Stats

There are 665,677K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 133.91 billion. As of now, sales total 35,466 M while income totals 4,966 M. Its latest quarter income was 8,864 M while its last quarter net income were 1,394 M.

Trading Directions

