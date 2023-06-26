A major move is in the offing as The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) market cap hits 1.15 billion

On June 23, 2023, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) opened at $12.01, higher 5.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.86 and dropped to $11.99 before settling in for the closing price of $11.94. Price fluctuations for HAIN have ranged from $11.73 to $25.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -4.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.10% at the time writing. With a float of $88.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3078 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.12, operating margin of +7.36, and the pretax margin is +5.47.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 17, was worth 468,630. In this transaction Director of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $18.75, taking the stock ownership to the 222,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Director sold 25,000 for $18.90, making the entire transaction worth $472,620. This insider now owns 247,493 shares in total.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +4.12 while generating a return on equity of 5.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.96 million, its volume of 2.11 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s (HAIN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.96 in the near term. At $13.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.22.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Key Stats

There are currently 89,444K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,892 M according to its annual income of 77,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 455,240 K and its income totaled -115,730 K.