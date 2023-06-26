A major move is in the offing as Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) market cap hits 113.22 million

June 23, 2023, Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) trading session started at the price of $3.11, that was -0.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.29 and dropped to $3.06 before settling in for the closing price of $3.13. A 52-week range for FREE has been $2.09 – $6.74.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 70.40%. With a float of $34.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.05 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 760 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.59, operating margin of +4.06, and the pretax margin is -9.84.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Whole Earth Brands Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Whole Earth Brands Inc. is 24.40%, while institutional ownership is 69.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 1,466,671. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 488,923 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 8,855,223 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 21,950 for $3.46, making the entire transaction worth $75,947. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by -$0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -10.91 while generating a return on equity of -19.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 70.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Looking closely at Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.71 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s (FREE) raw stochastic average was set at 52.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.38. However, in the short run, Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.25. Second resistance stands at $3.39. The third major resistance level sits at $3.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.79.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Key Stats

There are 42,246K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 113.22 million. As of now, sales total 538,270 K while income totals -58,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 132,420 K while its last quarter net income were -19,800 K.