Sana Meer
Sana Meer

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) posted a -2.35% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

June 23, 2023, ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) trading session started at the price of $5.05, that was -3.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.14 and dropped to $4.875 before settling in for the closing price of $5.14. A 52-week range for ACCO has been $4.27 – $7.28.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -113.20%. With a float of $91.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.51, operating margin of +6.17, and the pretax margin is +0.77.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ACCO Brands Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of ACCO Brands Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 27,000. In this transaction EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.40, taking the stock ownership to the 25,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. bought 10,000 for $5.64, making the entire transaction worth $56,399. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -0.68 while generating a return on equity of -1.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -113.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -16.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

Looking closely at ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, ACCO Brands Corporation’s (ACCO) raw stochastic average was set at 29.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.32. However, in the short run, ACCO Brands Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.12. Second resistance stands at $5.26. The third major resistance level sits at $5.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.59.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Key Stats

There are 94,917K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 471.76 million. As of now, sales total 1,948 M while income totals -13,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 402,600 K while its last quarter net income were -3,700 K.

